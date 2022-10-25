Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Halcomb joins City of Eagle (access required)

Halcomb joins City of Eagle (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 25, 2022 0

Tammie Halcomb joins the City of Eagle as the economic development specialist. Halcomb comes to the city from Canyon County, where she was the economic development specialist. Having nearly two decades in small business ownership, economic development and marketing experiences, she will hit the ground running and will help maintain the city's business-friendly atmosphere and ...

