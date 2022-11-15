Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Shea Homes cuts ribbon for model homes in resort community Trilogy Valor

By: IBR Staff November 15, 2022 0

Shea Homes cut the ribbon for six model homes at Trilogy Valor, a developing 55+ resort community near Kuna. The company has been selling and promoting the company for over a year, said Mark Gray, area president with Shea Homes. “We (have been) able to tell a pretty good story, but there’s nothing like opening up ...

About IBR Staff

