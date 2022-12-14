Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
CSHQA announces new board members

By: IBR Staff December 14, 2022 0

CSHQA has announced new and returning members to its board of directors. Jason Brunson, senior electrical engineer, and Collin Hill, senior architect, were both named new directors, serving three-year terms. Emily Baker, founder and managing partner of Portman Square Group in Boise, will serve an additional three-year term as an outside director.

