Biz ‘Bite:’ Bayflex invests in American Semiconductor (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 1, 2023 0

Bayflex, a leader in flexible test system robotics, has invested in Boise-based American Semiconductor (ASI), an OSAT pioneer in ultra-thin die packaging, assembly and flexible device testing. The investment is targeted to accelerate development of standardized bend and torsion test methods and equipment to meet the growing demand for flexible hybrid system reliability characterization, according ...

