Don't Miss
Meridian welcomes Arizona Tile   (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland February 28, 2023 0

Arizona Tile is celebrating its expansion into Idaho with its recently completed 45,000-square-foot building in Meridian. The company was founded in 1977 by Heisman Trophy winner John Huarte after he played 10 years of football at the collegiate and professional levels. He was introduced to the industry by his brother, who was involved with the ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

