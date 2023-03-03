Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Phil Collaboration Culminates in Free Concert (access required)

Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Phil Collaboration Culminates in Free Concert (access required)

By: Chloe Baul March 3, 2023 0

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a free concert to the Treasure Valley on March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center. The concert is free, but tickets are required and are limited to 6 per person. Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner, BCT education Director, relished the opportunity to collaborate ...

Tagged with:

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo