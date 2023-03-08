Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Visit Boise announces 2023 board of directors leadership (access required)

Visit Boise announces 2023 board of directors leadership (access required)

By: Chloe Baul March 8, 2023 0

Visit Boise, the tourism division of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, announced its 2023 board of directors this month. Focused on promoting tourism and enhancing Boise’s economy, Visit Boise’s board members help guide the organization’s overall strategy and serve a three-year term with the opportunity to renew for an additional term. “Our board of directors ...

Tagged with:

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo