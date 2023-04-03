Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fultz joins brokerage team at Colliers, Nampa (access required)

Fultz joins brokerage team at Colliers, Nampa (access required)

By: jdowd April 3, 2023 0

Steve Fultz is joining the brokerage services team at Colliers in Nampa, Idaho specializing in buyer, seller and tenant representation. Fultz brings over 35 years of economic and community development experience to Colliers, previously working as Caldwell, Idaho’s Economic Development Director. His expertise in industrial and commercial site assessment, local planning and zoning, business incentives, strategic ...

Tagged with:

About jdowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo