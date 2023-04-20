Micron, INL awarded STEM Impact honor

FORT HALL — The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM recognized two organizations that have played major roles in making the Gem State a nationally recognized leader in science, technology, engineering, and math education. The network presented Micron Technology and Idaho National Laboratory with the 2023 STEM Impact Award at its spring convening in Fort Hall March 31.

“Before the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM — and before even the Idaho STEM Action Center — these two organizations led the way in science, technology, engineering, and math,” Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace said. “In addition to the revolutionary work in their respective industries, Micron and Idaho National Laboratory understood early on the importance of working with educators and community leaders to ensure the Gem State prospers. Both organizations have made, and continue to make, groundbreaking investments to create a skilled workforce and informed citizens. Idaho is what it is today in no small part due to their leadership.”

She said both organization’s roles in promoting science and engineering in Idaho cannot be overstated. According to Solace, the Micron Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to improve the communities where their team members live and work through grants, programs, and other volunteer efforts. Likewise, she said INL has provided internships for Idaho students, scholarships, research support for curious and innovative explorers, and foundational support for our communities for decades.

“My hope is this recognition will offer a model of leadership for other organizations across the state to follow as we all aim to turn the Gem State into the STEM State,” Solace said

Jennifer Jackson, INL’s K-12 STEM program manager, said she and her colleagues were thrilled to receive the accolade.

“We are very honored at Idaho National Laboratory to be recognized for our impact on STEM in Idaho and proud to stand with another STEM superstar, Micron,” Jackson said. “Idaho National Laboratory has been part of the STEM Action Center since its inception and there is no doubt about its tremendous value to education, workforce development, and Idaho’s economy. The future of Idaho is bright and we remain committed to opening doors of opportunity for Idaho students.”

The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM is a network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor’s Office. The group is working to build awareness of and ensure equitable access to science, technology, engineering, and math education opportunities and careers. It also seeks to align STEM education with Idaho’s current and future workforce needs, create successful metrics for STEM education and programming, and build momentum for STEM within the state and nationally.

The STEM Learning Ecosystem Community of Practice accepted Idaho as a member in 2019 after the state established the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM, joining 88 other STEM ecosystems from across the county and the world. The STEM Action Center, which works to address talent shortages and create a stronger Idaho with STEM learning opportunities for all, coordinated the state’s application process. The agency, under the Executive Office of the Governor, also currently serves as the backbone organization for the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM.

ABOUT IDAHO STEM ACTION CENTER

Idaho STEM Action Center is an education and growth catalyst helping educators, businesses, families, and communities prepare the workforce of tomorrow. An incubator, connector, and advocate of STEM thinking and initiatives, the agency provides resources, support, and problem solving that spark innovation and offer paths to prosperity based on Idahoans’ shared values of hard work, collaboration, self-determination, family, and community stability. Learn more at stem.idaho.gov and visit stem.idaho.gov/support-us/foundation to make a tax-deductible donation to its 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation to enhance the investment the state has made in Idaho’s STEM community. Contributions provide greater access to STEM camps for children, student competitions, and many other life-shaping programs.

ABOUT IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC.

Micron is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through its Micron(r) and Crucial(r) brands. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.



IdahoStemEcosystem_Convening_2023_INL.jpg

FORT HALL, Idaho (March 31, 2023) — Idaho National Laboratory environmental education and outreach lead Gregg Losinski, American Indian services pre-freshman engineering program coordinator Sunshine Shepherd, and K-12 STEM program manager Jennifer Jackson accept a 2023 STEM Impact Award on behalf of INL from the Idaho STEM Ecosystem presented by Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace. (Photo courtesy of Idaho STEM Action Center)



IdahoStemEcosystem_Convening_2023_Micron.jpg

FORT HALL, Idaho (March 31, 2023) — Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace presents Micron Gives senior STEM partnerships program manager Cathy Ammirati with a 2023 STEM Impact Award for Micron Technology from the Idaho STEM Ecosystem. The Idaho EcosySTEM — a network of partners from PreK-12 and higher education, out-of-school educators, business and industry, nonprofits, state agencies, legislators, and the Governor’s Office — held its spring convening at the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall March 30-31. The network presented Idaho National Laboratory with a 2023 STEM Impact Award, as well. (Photo courtesy of Idaho STEM Action Center)



