Commission schedules public hearing on proposed transfer of land from Idaho Power to Parks and Recreation

BOISE, ID – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting a telephonic public hearing on May 11 to take formal testimony on an Idaho Power application to transfer land on Ritter Island to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

The application asks for approval from the commission to transfer 1.09 acres of land on the island, which is located along the Snake River and is part of the Thousand Springs State Park. The proposed asset transfer is part of negotiations that ultimately led to the relicensing of Idaho Power Company’s mid-Snake hydro facilities. This proposal arose, in part, due to the understanding that the asset transfer would assist with aquatic habitat mitigation requirements.

Those interested in submitting testimony for the record are asked to call 1-415-655-0001, and enter meeting number 2451 727 1983 when prompted shortly before 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, May 11. Testimony also can be submitted in person at the commission, 11331 W. Chinden Boulevard, Building 8, Suite 201-A.

The commission is accepting written comments on the proposed transfer until May 3, 2023. Comments are required to be filed through the commission’s website or by e-mail unless computer access is not available. To comment electronically, you can visit the commission’s webpage at puc.idaho.gov.