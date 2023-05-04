fbpx

Torry McAlvain, Jr., Tyler Resnick named president, vice president of McAlvain Companies

admin//May 4, 2023

BOISE, ID — McAlvain Companies has announced two recent promotions at the top of the construction firm’s leadership. Torry McAlvain, Jr. has been promoted to President of the Boise-based firm with Tyler Resnick named as Vice President.

McAlvain, Jr. represents the third generation of McAlvain builders in his family to assume the company’s top position. He has worked his way up through the ranks with time spent in nearly every department, including accounting, estimating, business development, project management, and senior leadership. A graduate of Boise State University, McAlvain, Jr. is also an active member of the local community and sits on boards for Bronco Athletic Association, Idaho Association of General Contractors, and St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

“This is a significant announcement for our company. Over the last several years, we have focused on our succession planning, and this is one of the last steps in realizing our goals,” Chuck Graves, former president who will now serve as chief development officer, said. “I have watched both Torry Jr. and Tyler grow as leaders and builders throughout their time with McAlvain. Torry Jr. brings an unparallel energy and vision for the future. Tyler has successfully executed some of the largest and most complex projects in our region of work. I couldn’t be prouder of these two individuals and what they have accomplished.” 

Resnick, who now fills the Vice President role vacated by McAlvain, Jr.’s promotion, formerly served as director of industrial construction. He has been with McAlvain Companies for 11 years with a primary focus in civil and industrial construction. Resnick is also a graduate of Boise State University and is deeply involved with the City of Boise Code Advisory Board, the PNCWA Construction Committee, and is also the vice president of the Boise State Construction Management Industry Advisory Board.

McAlvain veteran, Chuck Graves, will continue to engage in strategic leadership and is not stepping away from the company. He will continue to purposely support McAlvain Leadership, who will confidently pilot the company through the next several decades.

