Dori Mulvaney joins Stoltz Marketing Group

admin//May 23, 2023

Dori Mulvaney, account manager at Stoltz Marketing Group,

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dori Mulvaney was ready to spread her wings and ventured to the Big Apple, where she studied at Pace University. Discovering that marketing satisfied both her curious and visual nature, she credits Snapple Iced Tea for the nudge to pursue an agency career. Before she had her fill of NYC, she visited Idaho on a whim, experienced having no cell service in the spectacular Sawtooth mountains, and decided this would be her new home.

Joining the Boise-based agency Colvita Creative, Mulvaney grew her strategic prowess in the beverage, outdoor recreation, utility, nonprofit, and tourism industries. With her depth, experience, and affinity for spontaneous hip-hop, Stoltz was a natural home. Since day one, Mulvaney has demonstrated a go-getter attitude to take on any challenge thrown her way. And she does it all with one of the brightest smiles in the West.

“We were immediately impressed by Dori’s passion and positivity. Her knack for strategic thinking and relationship building is an asset to both our clients and our team. We are so glad she chose to take the next step in her career at Stoltz.” Krista Detwiler, director of accounts & strategy, said.

As account manager, Mulvaney will operate as the lead point of contact for assigned accounts and assist in overall campaign strategy development.

