Morton Buildings opens new plant in Pocatello

jdowd//June 6, 2023

Company officials and local dignitaries take part in Tuesday's ribbon cutting at Pocatello; (Photo provided)

POCATELLO, ID — Morton Buildings, an Illinois-based design and construction firm of post-frame buildings, has opened its new manufacturing plant in Pocatello, Idaho. Local city and economic development officials participated today in a ribbon-cutting event to mark the opening of the facility, located in the Pocatello Regional Airport Business Park.

The 67,428-square-foot plant will ensure that Morton’s regional construction centers in Idaho, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and surrounding areas can continue to efficiently meet current and future building needs in the region.

The facility, which provides manufacturing, cold storage and office space, is one of eight manufacturing plants Morton operates throughout the country. It will produce construction components used in Morton’s buildings, including residential, commercial, equestrian and farm structures.

“We’re very excited about the opening of our new Pocatello facility, which will enable us to continue meeting the building needs of this region that we’ve been proud to serve for over 10 years,” said Sean Cain, Morton Buildings president and chief executive officer.

The Pocatello plant currently has 30 employees, a number expected to increase to meet future growth needs.  “As a 100 percent employee-owned company, this new facility supports broadened career development opportunities for the company’s employee owners and we are excited to expand our employee ownership group in the area,” stated Cain.

Morton Buildings is marking its 120th anniversary this year and ranks among the nation’s largest ESOP companies. It now operates more than 100 construction centers throughout the country utilizing a post-frame construction method that blends superior efficiency, flexibility and strength.

 

