Boise-based nonprofit selected for Microsoft economic growth initiative

Jason Thomas//July 21, 2023

Boise-based nonprofit selected for Microsoft economic growth initiative

As a Microsoft TechSpark fellow, Idaho Women for Education will work with Microsoft to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovation in Idaho

A Boise-based nonprofit has been selected by tech giant Microsoft for its initiative to accelerate economic growth in communities across the country.

Idaho Women for Education been chosen by Microsoft to join with other community-based organizations throughout the country in the national expansion of its TechSpark program. As a TechSpark fellow, IDWE will work with Microsoft to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovation in Idaho, according to an IDWE news release.

“It is beyond exciting to be selected as the only community-based organization in the state of Idaho to work with Microsoft in this effort,” said Cindy Wilson, president of IDWE, in the release. “Through our work with other statewide stakeholders, we will develop a digital inclusion strategy to help women — we know that IDWE is not the only organization in Idaho doing the great work of making sure underserved, at-risk women are digitally connected, however, we are grateful for the opportunity Microsoft’s commitment through TechSpark affords us and Idaho.”

The overarching mission of IDWE is to provide workforce readiness and business education, training and support for young women and adults in Idaho, according to the release. IDWE has a goal to generate awareness concerning the need for strong business education, technical awareness and financial literacy; through receiving donations from the general public, foundational grants and sponsors, using these funds for women-focused business trainings, scholarships, competitions, conference workshops, and the like for at-risk women.

Through its initiative, which is now in all 50 states, Microsoft will supply a grant to support a TechSpark fellow, along with hands-on mentorship and training, according to a Microsoft news release. The program will remain hyperlocal and partner-driven with a focus on four key issues:

  • Digital access: building broadband infrastructure so people have access to essential online activities.
  • Computer science education: helping build computer science classes in local schools.
  • Digital skills: helping people learn the skills they need for the jobs of the future.
  • Digital transformation: helping nonprofits, startups and local businesses leverage technology to grow, innovate and compete.

“Since we launched TechSpark in 2017, we’ve helped communities secure more than $125 million in funding and helped create thousands of jobs,” said Kate Behncken, corporate vice president, Microsoft Philanthropies, in the release. “By expanding TechSpark to all 50 states, we hope to continue our hyperlocal, partner-driven work to help communities realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity.”

