CSHQA names Ryan D. Martin as CEO

The Board of Directors of CSHQA is names Ryan D. Martin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will lead the firm’s strategic and business aspects and oversee developing initiatives and business objectives to guide the firm in efficiencies and profitability while encouraging supportive and engaging workplace culture. As CEO, Martin will represent the firm with high-valued clients, industry leaders, the financial community, and the public. In addition, he will foster growth and development among the executive team and staff members, creating a vision for overall firm success and growth.

Martin has over 20 years of experience leading architectural practices and operational leadership for some of the United States’ most prominent architecture and design firms. Before joining CSHQA, he served as the vice president, director of design for Leo A Daly, leading the architecture and interior design practice. Mr. Martin has also been published in Hospitality Design, Building Design and Construction, and Architectural Digest. He holds the role of Product Council Chair for ULI-Dallas and the Executive Trustee for the Texas Society of Architects. His certifications include the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and Fitwel Ambassador.

Before launching his architecture career, Martin enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after high school and served four years of active duty, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After that, he attended the University of Texas at Arlington, earning his Bachelor of Science and Master of Architecture.

“The Board of Directors believes Ryan is the ideal CEO to lead CSHQA’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Principal and CSHQA board member Jesse Goldman. “We are impressed with his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational experience, and the ability to build and develop teams that drive results. He is a true leader, and we are excited to welcome him to CSHQA in this historical time for the organization.”