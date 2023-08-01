Popular Boise brewery put up for sale

The owners launched the business in 2015 after commissioning a custom 8,000-square-foot production facility in Garden City.

Boise – A popular Boise brewery is up for sale.

The brokerage team of Adam Bledsoe and Chris Pearson with TOK Commercial has been selected by the owners of Powderhaus Brewing Co. to bring the business to market, offering the local brewery for sale, according to a news release.

Owners Mark and Lisa Schmidt established Powderhaus Brewing Co., 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., as a prominent player in the craft beer industry over its nearly eight years of operation and garnered a dedicated customer base, earning their loyalty for a distinctive range of premium, Alpine-inspired craft beers, the release stated.

Mark and Lisa Schmidt launched the business in 2015 after commissioning a custom 8,000-square-foot production facility and Tap Haus in Garden City. Through the years, the Powderhaus Brewing Co. built a strong reputation for creating quality craft beer while being “Fiercely Independent and Idaho Proud” in all its endeavors, the release stated.

Best known for its unique beers and trademark “big events” Powderhaus is ready to be taken to the next level while the Schmidts have decided to embark on new adventures, opening the doors for entrepreneurs and investors to step in and carry forward its legacy, the release stated.

“We have enjoyed such loyal community support and made lifelong friends … it’s now time for us to spend time with our seven grandkids and raise some chickens,” Lisa Schmidt said in the release.

The sale price was not revealed.

Powderhaus Brewing Co. will be offered for sale as a “turnkey” venture and will continue normal operations, offering all the “Hausers” a place to grab their favorite brew, even as the business is marketed for sale, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to represent Powderhaus Brewing Company as they seek new stewards for their successful enterprise,” Bledsoe said in the release. “This is a unique chance for entrepreneurs or investors to enter the booming craft beer industry, and we are here to assist them every step of the way.”

Interested parties can contact Adam Bledsoe ([email protected]) or Chris Pearson ([email protected]) at TOK Commercial Real Estate for additional information or to schedule a private consultation.