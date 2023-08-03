fbpx

Boise tech company joins association to advance broadband access

Jason Thomas//August 3, 2023

Home>News>

Boise tech company joins association to advance broadband access

Boise tech company

Syringa Networks aims to assist in efforts to accelerate the pace of fiber deployment and ensure underserved communities receive the access they need to quality broadband services.

Boise tech company joins association to advance broadband access

Jason Thomas//August 3, 2023

Boise — Boise-based Syringa Networks has joined the Fiber Broadband Association, an organization that is dedicated to accelerating the deployment of fiber broadband networks to ensure every community can leverage the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver, according to a news release.

“The Fiber Broadband Association welcomes Syringa Networks to its membership. Our association thrives on the knowledge, hard work, and collaboration of our members, and we know that Syringa Networks will be an asset to our organization,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association, in the release. “Together, we will work to provide advocacy, education, and resources for the advancement of fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for everyone.”

Given the Fiber Broadband Association’s influence and interest on rapid fiber broadband adoption and Syringa Networks’ expertise in constructing fiber networks and broadband services, Syringa Networks looks forward to active participation in various FBA committees, work groups and events, the release stated. Syringa Networks aims to assist in efforts to accelerate the pace of fiber deployment and ensure underserved communities receive the access they need to quality broadband services.

“Our goals in providing fiber connectivity and quality broadband access to all communities, even the most remote parts of the country, are very well aligned,” said Gabe Gomez, vice president of customer experience at Syringa, in the release. “We are excited to collaborate to achieve our common goals.”

 

Related Content

Idaho wind project

California energy group begins construction on $250M Idaho wind project

The project will generate enough electricity to power 41,000 homes each year and is expected to create 175 new[...]

August 3, 2023
Meta Solar Project

Energy platform acquires solar project that will power Meta center in Kuna

The project will contribute to Meta’s (formerly Facebook) goal to support 100% of its operations with renewa[...]

August 3, 2023
High earners are flocking to Idaho

High earners are flocking to Idaho — here’s why

Idaho ranked in the top three fastest-growing states among high-earners, along with Florida and Montana.

August 3, 2023
Idaho Career Ready Students Council

Idaho council awards first grants to expand career tech education

The funding is the first from a historic $45 million investment to expand Idaho's o expand career tech educati[...]

August 3, 2023
Idaho Property Auction

5 properties valued at $5.5M going up for auction in Coeur d’Alene

The Idaho Department of Land manages 2.5 million acres of state endowment trust land held in trust for nine be[...]

August 3, 2023
Idaho Fire

Most of Idaho in ‘very high to extreme’ fire danger — what to know

Hot summer temperatures across the state have resulted in drier conditions and an increased fire danger.

August 2, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023