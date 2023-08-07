fbpx

Fortune 50 retailer leases space at Madison Logistics Center in Nampa

admin//August 7, 2023

Madison Logistics Center Nampa

NAMPA, ID – LDK Ventures has recently leased 57,000 square feet of the Madison Logistics Center to HD Supply. The Fortune 50 retailer will occupy a portion of Building C, one of the industrial park’s three 115,008 square foot buildings, with a total area of 345,024 square feet.

Currently, 25,000 square feet of warehouse space in Building C is already leased by Utz Brands.

The Madison Logistics Center marks LDK Ventures‘ inaugural new build in Idaho, with groundbreaking taking place on the 20-acre site situated on Madison Avenue in Nampa, Idaho, back in May 2022.

Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers represented LDK Ventures during the lease transaction.

“We’re thrilled to welcome HD Supply to Madison Logistics Center,” said Denton Kelley, Managing Principal of LDK Ventures. “We’re proud to have created an efficient, conveniently-located project to meet the area’s growing need for industrial space, accommodating an array of users from 22,000 to 250,000 SF.”

Madison Logistics Center boasts 32 feet of warehouse clear height, an ESFR sprinkler system, ample dock doors, and a combination of natural skylights and LED lighting. The project also includes trailer parking stalls and roofing prepped for solar panels.

For those interested, leasing opportunities for the remaining 230,000 square feet of Madison Logistics Center are now available. To find leasing information and learn more about Madison Logistics Center, visit www.MadisonLogisticsCenter.com.

 

