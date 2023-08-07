Ramen restaurant chain to open location in Ammon

Ammon – A Japanese ramen restaurant, Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar, is expanding its presence in Southeast Idaho.

With existing locations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Montana, the addition of the Ammon branch in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center, adjacent to Costa Vita and Roolee, is set to open in early September.

Sandcreek Commons shopping center, a 40-acre development in Ammon, is a collaborative project between Ball Ventures LLC of Idaho Falls and Woodbury Corporation of Salt Lake City. Situated on Hitt Road (S. 25th East), a primary retail route between Idaho Falls and Ammon, the center is connected to Interstate 15 and US Highway 91 via Sunnyside Road. The establishment is currently home to well-known brands like Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Broulim’s Fresh Foods, along with various dining and retail options. Opportunities for expansion remain with available land parcels.

The Hokkaido menu features a diverse range of authentic Japanese ramen dishes, including traditional varieties, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes, and bubble tea, catering to both dine-in and take-out preferences.

The restaurant’s name is derived from Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, famous for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, skiing, and as the birthplace of ramen. Hokkaido Ramen actively contributes to the community by providing discounts to first responders and healthcare workers.