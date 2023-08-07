fbpx

Ramen restaurant chain to open location in Ammon

Chloe Baul//August 7, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Ramen restaurant chain to open location in Ammon

Ammon Ramen restaurant

Hokkaido Raman House at Sandcreek Commons

Ramen restaurant chain to open location in Ammon

Chloe Baul//August 7, 2023

Ammon A Japanese ramen restaurant, Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar, is expanding its presence in Southeast Idaho.

With existing locations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Montana, the addition of the Ammon branch in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center, adjacent to Costa Vita and Roolee, is set to open in early September.

Sandcreek Commons shopping center, a 40-acre development in Ammon, is a collaborative project between Ball Ventures LLC of Idaho Falls and Woodbury Corporation of Salt Lake City. Situated on Hitt Road (S. 25th East), a primary retail route between Idaho Falls and Ammon, the center is connected to Interstate 15 and US Highway 91 via Sunnyside Road. The establishment is currently home to well-known brands like Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Broulim’s Fresh Foods, along with various dining and retail options. Opportunities for expansion remain with available land parcels.

Ammon Ramen restaurant
Tantanmen Ramen Dish (Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar).

The Hokkaido menu features a diverse range of authentic Japanese ramen dishes, including traditional varieties, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes, and bubble tea, catering to both dine-in and take-out preferences.

The restaurant’s name is derived from Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, famous for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, skiing, and as the birthplace of ramen. Hokkaido Ramen actively contributes to the community by providing discounts to first responders and healthcare workers.

v

Related Content

Madison Logistics Center Nampa

Fortune 50 retailer leases space at Madison Logistics Center in Nampa

The retailer will occupy a portion of Building C, one of the industrial park's three 115,008-square-foot build[...]

August 7, 2023
Garden Valley housing development

New Garden Valley housing development puts focus on nature

The Silverado Pines subdivision development project is underway, offering a chance for contemporary living amo[...]

August 4, 2023
Boise rezoning

Boise’s rezoning rewrites targets affordabilty — and draws concerns

The Treasure Valley’s rapid growth has led to a greater need for affordable housing. In response, the City o[...]

August 4, 2023
Idaho wind project

California energy group begins construction on $250M Idaho wind project

The project will generate enough electricity to power 41,000 homes each year and is expected to create 175 new[...]

August 3, 2023
Idaho Property Auction

5 properties valued at $5.5M going up for auction in Coeur d’Alene

The Idaho Department of Land manages 2.5 million acres of state endowment trust land held in trust for nine be[...]

August 3, 2023
Idaho Fire

Most of Idaho in ‘very high to extreme’ fire danger — what to know

Hot summer temperatures across the state have resulted in drier conditions and an increased fire danger.

August 2, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023