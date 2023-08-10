fbpx

Secure your business: Join a free cybersecurity workshop

Chloe Baul//August 10, 2023

Home>News>

Secure your business: Join a free cybersecurity workshop

Shadowscape CEO James McCarter

Secure your business: Join a free cybersecurity workshop

Chloe Baul//August 10, 2023

BOISE, Idaho — Small and medium-sized businesses are top targets for cybercriminals, underscoring the urgency of bolstering their digital defenses. Recent statistics from Astra, a cybersecurity solutions provider, reveal that only 14% of these businesses are adequately prepared to combat cyberattacks, potentially resulting in financial consequences.

Understanding the urgency of stronger cybersecurity for these vulnerable businesses, Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center is hosting a free virtual workshop called “Reducing Uncertainty: How Cyber Risk Intelligence Exposes Cybersecurity Gaps.” This workshop aims to equip businesses with vital insights and tools.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m. Noted cybersecurity expert James McCarter, CEO of Shadowscape, will lead the workshop. With over 15 years of industry experience, McCarter has been a driving force in providing operational support and comprehensive training programs to entities as prominent as NATO and the Department of Defense.

The workshop intends to equip participants with the knowledge to identify vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity systems and implement effective measures to strengthen their defenses against potential cyber threats.  Attendees will also gain valuable insights into how to bridge gaps in their cybersecurity strategies.

Attendance to this virtual event is free of charge; however, interested participants are required to register by calling 208-501-7503.

Related Content

ANNOUNCING: IBR’s 2023 Top Projects finalists

The top three projects in each category will be announced during a special awards event, including Project o[...]

August 10, 2023
Joshua Noteboom

Idaho Department of Education names new director of federal programs

This executive will provide leadership and oversight to ensure that state and federal grant funds are effectiv[...]

August 9, 2023
Ling  & Louie’s

Here’s what’s coming to the former Chart House property in Boise

The property will reopen in August after undergoing a multimillion-dollar ground-up makeover.

August 9, 2023
Idaho Power

Idaho Power to update status of long-range planning process

The purpose of the plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of cus[...]

August 9, 2023
Idaho Women for Education

Idaho nonprofit names its first-ever executive director

The new leader will lead the organization's effort to serve at-risk women as part of the recently announced Mi[...]

August 8, 2023
Idaho Youth Ranch

Idaho Youth Ranch to open first-of-its-kind residential facility in Caldwell

The facility features 64 individual bedrooms, a welcome center, a year-round charter school, a dining hall wit[...]

August 8, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023