Secure your business: Join a free cybersecurity workshop

BOISE, Idaho — Small and medium-sized businesses are top targets for cybercriminals, underscoring the urgency of bolstering their digital defenses. Recent statistics from Astra, a cybersecurity solutions provider, reveal that only 14% of these businesses are adequately prepared to combat cyberattacks, potentially resulting in financial consequences.

Understanding the urgency of stronger cybersecurity for these vulnerable businesses, Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center is hosting a free virtual workshop called “Reducing Uncertainty: How Cyber Risk Intelligence Exposes Cybersecurity Gaps.” This workshop aims to equip businesses with vital insights and tools.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m. Noted cybersecurity expert James McCarter, CEO of Shadowscape, will lead the workshop. With over 15 years of industry experience, McCarter has been a driving force in providing operational support and comprehensive training programs to entities as prominent as NATO and the Department of Defense.

The workshop intends to equip participants with the knowledge to identify vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity systems and implement effective measures to strengthen their defenses against potential cyber threats. Attendees will also gain valuable insights into how to bridge gaps in their cybersecurity strategies.

Attendance to this virtual event is free of charge; however, interested participants are required to register by calling 208-501-7503.