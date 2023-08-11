Idaho officials ban campfires at several state parks

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane- fueled fire rings.

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings, according to a news release.

As of Aug. 9, 2023 most of Idaho’s north region state parks (list below) are banning campfires and propane-fueled fire rings. Propane grills and cooking stoves are still permitted at this time.

Currently, the only other portion of Idaho with fire restrictions is Central Idaho at Stage 1. While this does not prohibit campfires or propane-fueled fire rings, fires are only allowed within permitted fire rings, according to the release.

Current Parks with Campfire and Propane-Fueled Fire Ring Bans: