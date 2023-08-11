fbpx

Idaho officials ban campfires at several state parks

Jason Thomas//August 11, 2023

Home>News>

Idaho officials ban campfires at several state parks

Idaho campfire ban

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane- fueled fire rings.

Idaho officials ban campfires at several state parks

Jason Thomas//August 11, 2023

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings, according to a news release.

As of Aug. 9, 2023 most of Idaho’s north region state parks (list below) are banning campfires and propane-fueled fire rings. Propane grills and cooking stoves are still permitted at this time.

Currently, the only other portion of Idaho with fire restrictions is Central Idaho at Stage 1. While this does not prohibit campfires or propane-fueled fire rings, fires are only allowed within permitted fire rings, according to the release.

Current Parks with Campfire and Propane-Fueled Fire Ring Bans:

  • Priest Lake State Park
  • Round Lake State Park
  • Farragut State Park
  • Heyburn State Park
  • McCroskey State Park

>

Related Content

Boise LEGO Store

LEGO Store opens in Boise

The store offers a wide selection of the latest LEGO sets and a host of in-store play experiences, activities [...]

August 11, 2023
Shadowscape CEO James McCarter

Secure your business: Join a free cybersecurity workshop

Small and medium-sized businesses are top targets for cybercriminals, underscoring the urgency of bolstering t[...]

August 10, 2023

ANNOUNCING: IBR’s 2023 Top Projects finalists

The top three projects in each category will be announced during a special awards event, including Project o[...]

August 10, 2023
Joshua Noteboom

Idaho Department of Education names new director of federal programs

This executive will provide leadership and oversight to ensure that state and federal grant funds are effectiv[...]

August 9, 2023
Ling  & Louie’s

Here’s what’s coming to the former Chart House property in Boise

The property will reopen in August after undergoing a multimillion-dollar ground-up makeover.

August 9, 2023
Idaho Power

Idaho Power to update status of long-range planning process

The purpose of the plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of cus[...]

August 9, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023