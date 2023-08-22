fbpx

Micron seeks federal funding boost for chip production at $15B Boise facility

Jason Thomas//August 22, 2023

Boise-based Micron Technology Inc. has officially applied for a slice of billions of dollars in federal funding to boost chip production at its facilities, including the $15 billion investment in Boise.

The memory chip manufacturer’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states the company “submitted full applications to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office in response to the CPO’s Notice of Funding Opportunity for semiconductor manufacturing under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.”

Micron submitted a full application for federal funding for the development of a leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, according to the filing.

The federal bill provides $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research, according to Reuters.

In March 2022, Micron announced plans to invest approximately $15 billion to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, marking the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the United States in 20 years.

The facility is intended to ensure domestic supply of leading-edge memory required for market segments like automotive and data center, and is expected to create around 17,000 new jobs.

