fbpx

IBR announces 2023 Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law winners

Marc Lutz//September 7, 2023

Home>News>

IBR announces 2023 Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law winners

Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law

The winners of the Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards for 2023 have been announced. Pro Image Photography

IBR announces 2023 Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law winners

Marc Lutz//September 7, 2023

The winners of the Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards for 2023 have been announced. The annual recognition focuses on professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas.

Excellence in Finance covers banking, corporate investment, education and professional sectors, while Leaders in Law covers associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual. A committee carefully considers all candidates who are nominated, and one honoree earned a lifetime achievement award.

Sixteen individuals have been selected as 2023 Excellence in Finance recipients and 29 have been selected as Leaders in Law. Awardees hail from all over Idaho and are selected based on their successes and raising standards for their companies and the state.

An awards ceremony celebrating the winners from both Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance will be held on Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, allowing professionals from each industry a chance to network during a reception.

Tickets are now available by clicking here.

Special publications highlighting the honorees will be included with the Nov. 24 issue of Idaho Business Review. Attendees of the award ceremony on Nov. 14 will receive a special advanced copy of the publications.

2023 Excellence in Finance Honorees

  • Patricia Agenbroad, Hawley Troxell
  • John Chung, Idaho Housing & Finance Association
  • Frank Clarke, University of Idaho Foundation
  • Debbie Cleverley, Idaho Central Credit Union
  • Bryan Furlong, Idaho First Bank
  • Cory Jakobson, Umpqua Bank
  • Richard Lethbridge Jr., Zions Bank
  • Hector Luna, Washington Trust Bank
  • Tyler Nyman, B.A. Harris
  • Sherwin Pestka, Ada County Highway District
  • Bernadette Reisbeck, Horizon Credit Union
  • Robby Robinson, First Interstate Bank
  • Bill Shrum, Delta Dental
  • Casey Taylor, CapEd
  • Ryan Warwick, R|W Investment Management
  • Jodi Whittaker, KDP LPP Certified Public Accountants

2023 Leaders in Law Honorees

Associate

  • Matthew Montgomery, Holland & Hart LLP
  • Nikki O’Toole, Hawley Troxell
  • Jenny Palmer, Stoel Rives LLP
  • Kaycee May Royer, Perkins Coie
  • Jennifer Walrath, Idaho Employment Lawyers

Educator

  • Teresa Baker, Idaho State Bar
  • Dylan Hedden-Nicely, University of Idaho
  • Jerrold Long, University of Idaho

In-House Counsel

Nicole Owens, Federal Defender Services of Idaho

Edith Pacillo, University of Idaho

Nicole Pantera, Boise State University

Partner

Michael Carr, Perkins Coie

Teague Donahey, Holland & Hart LLP

Keely Duke, Duke Evett PLLC

Danielle Quade, Hawley Troxell

Nick Taylor, Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Dennis Voorhees, Canyon River Law

Geoffery Wardle, Clark Wardle LLP

Elijah Watkins, Stoel Rives LLP

Sole Practitioner

Margo Anderson, Faces of Hope Foundation

Ashley Brittain, The Brittain Group

Jon Cox, Cox Law

Unsung Hero

Teresa Viker, Idaho Power Co.

Up & Coming 

Wen-Ying Angela Chang, Bartlett & French LLP

Alaina Heuring, Smith + Malek Attorneys

Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie

Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP

Joe Southers, Borton Lakey Law Offices

Lifetime Achievement

Ronald Graves, J.R. Simplot Co.

 

 

l

Related Content

$16M in education grants include new career tech center in Porneuf Valley

The grants will fund new programs, capital projects and existing program support and upgrades.

September 7, 2023
Boise tech company

Link Up Idaho, agencies launch statewide high-speed internet initiative

The initiative aims to bringing high-speed internet access to every corner of Idaho.

September 7, 2023
Idaho EV

Want to test drive an electric vehicle? Here’s your chance

The events will feature electric vehicles (EV) from several manufacturers including Tesla, Ford, Kia and more.

September 7, 2023
Saint Alphonsus Hospitals

Saint Alphonsus Hospitals earn reaccreditation for health tech programs

The technology is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious[...]

September 7, 2023
Make-A-Wish Idaho

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants record number of requests

The most popular requests were Disney-destination wishes, followed by shopping sprees.

September 6, 2023
Idaho gas prices

Gas prices in Idaho continue to climb — when will it stop?

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is currently $4.16, up by a penny from last week and 15[...]

September 6, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023