IBR announces 2023 Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law winners

The winners of the Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards for 2023 have been announced. The annual recognition focuses on professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas.
Excellence in Finance covers banking, corporate investment, education and professional sectors, while Leaders in Law covers associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual. A committee carefully considers all candidates who are nominated, and one honoree earned a lifetime achievement award.
Sixteen individuals have been selected as 2023 Excellence in Finance recipients and 29 have been selected as Leaders in Law. Awardees hail from all over Idaho and are selected based on their successes and raising standards for their companies and the state.
An awards ceremony celebrating the winners from both Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance will be held on Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, allowing professionals from each industry a chance to network during a reception.
Special publications highlighting the honorees will be included with the Nov. 24 issue of Idaho Business Review. Attendees of the award ceremony on Nov. 14 will receive a special advanced copy of the publications.
Associate
Educator
In-House Counsel
Nicole Owens, Federal Defender Services of Idaho
Edith Pacillo, University of Idaho
Nicole Pantera, Boise State University
Partner
Michael Carr, Perkins Coie
Teague Donahey, Holland & Hart LLP
Keely Duke, Duke Evett PLLC
Danielle Quade, Hawley Troxell
Nick Taylor, Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Dennis Voorhees, Canyon River Law
Geoffery Wardle, Clark Wardle LLP
Elijah Watkins, Stoel Rives LLP
Sole Practitioner
Margo Anderson, Faces of Hope Foundation
Ashley Brittain, The Brittain Group
Jon Cox, Cox Law
Unsung Hero
Teresa Viker, Idaho Power Co.
Up & Coming
Wen-Ying Angela Chang, Bartlett & French LLP
Alaina Heuring, Smith + Malek Attorneys
Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie
Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP
Joe Southers, Borton Lakey Law Offices
Lifetime Achievement
Ronald Graves, J.R. Simplot Co.
