IBR announces 2023 Excellence in Finance, Leaders in Law winners

The winners of the Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards for 2023 have been announced. Pro Image Photography

The winners of the Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards for 2023 have been announced. The annual recognition focuses on professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas.

Excellence in Finance covers banking, corporate investment, education and professional sectors, while Leaders in Law covers associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual. A committee carefully considers all candidates who are nominated, and one honoree earned a lifetime achievement award.

Sixteen individuals have been selected as 2023 Excellence in Finance recipients and 29 have been selected as Leaders in Law. Awardees hail from all over Idaho and are selected based on their successes and raising standards for their companies and the state.

An awards ceremony celebrating the winners from both Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance will be held on Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, allowing professionals from each industry a chance to network during a reception.

Tickets are now available by clicking here.

Special publications highlighting the honorees will be included with the Nov. 24 issue of Idaho Business Review. Attendees of the award ceremony on Nov. 14 will receive a special advanced copy of the publications.

2023 Excellence in Finance Honorees

Patricia Agenbroad, Hawley Troxell

John Chung, Idaho Housing & Finance Association

Frank Clarke, University of Idaho Foundation

Debbie Cleverley, Idaho Central Credit Union

Bryan Furlong, Idaho First Bank

Cory Jakobson, Umpqua Bank

Richard Lethbridge Jr., Zions Bank

Hector Luna, Washington Trust Bank

Tyler Nyman, B.A. Harris

Sherwin Pestka, Ada County Highway District

Bernadette Reisbeck, Horizon Credit Union

Robby Robinson, First Interstate Bank

Bill Shrum, Delta Dental

Casey Taylor, CapEd

Ryan Warwick, R|W Investment Management

Jodi Whittaker, KDP LPP Certified Public Accountants

2023 Leaders in Law Honorees

Associate

Matthew Montgomery, Holland & Hart LLP

Nikki O’Toole, Hawley Troxell

Jenny Palmer, Stoel Rives LLP

Kaycee May Royer, Perkins Coie

Jennifer Walrath, Idaho Employment Lawyers

Educator

Teresa Baker, Idaho State Bar

Dylan Hedden-Nicely, University of Idaho

Jerrold Long, University of Idaho

In-House Counsel

Nicole Owens, Federal Defender Services of Idaho

Edith Pacillo, University of Idaho

Nicole Pantera, Boise State University

Partner

Michael Carr, Perkins Coie

Teague Donahey, Holland & Hart LLP

Keely Duke, Duke Evett PLLC

Danielle Quade, Hawley Troxell

Nick Taylor, Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Dennis Voorhees, Canyon River Law

Geoffery Wardle, Clark Wardle LLP

Elijah Watkins, Stoel Rives LLP

Sole Practitioner

Margo Anderson, Faces of Hope Foundation

Ashley Brittain, The Brittain Group

Jon Cox, Cox Law

Unsung Hero

Teresa Viker, Idaho Power Co.

Up & Coming

Wen-Ying Angela Chang, Bartlett & French LLP

Alaina Heuring, Smith + Malek Attorneys

Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie

Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP

Joe Southers, Borton Lakey Law Offices

Lifetime Achievement

Ronald Graves, J.R. Simplot Co.