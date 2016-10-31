Three new lieutenants for Ada County Sheriff’s Office

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has appointed Eagle Police Chief Patrick Calley to lieutenant, Phil Stoffle to lieutenant for the Jail Services Bureau and John Dilibert to lieutenant. Calley will remain the chief of the Eagle Police Department.

Calley started as an evidence clerk at ACSO in 1989, becoming a commissioned patrol deputy two years later. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, school resource officer, jail supervisor and training officer before being appointed to his job as chief of the Eagle Police.

Stoffle has been with the ASCO for more than two decades, starting in 1994 as a jail deputy. He has worked as a patrol officer, juvenile detective, Kuna Police detective, and sergeant of major crimes, Eagle Police patrol and school resource officer units.

Dilibert joins the ASCO from the Burbank Police Department in Burbank, Calif. where he has worked for 28 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University Los Angeles and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University Northridge. He also has a certification in Counter Terrorism from the National Counter Terrorism Academy and has achieved Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, Supervisory and Management POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certifications in the state of California. Dilibert has managed 911 dispatchers, training, recruitment, backgrounds, and community outreach units. He has supervised the SWAT and CNT units comprising 21 tactical operators and ten negotiators.