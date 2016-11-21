Three join board of St. Luke’s Health System

Lisa Grow, Dr. Allan Korn and Andrew Scoggin have joined the board of St. Luke’s Health System. They have joined 13 others who provide guidance for St. Luke’s policy, development and service enhancement.

Grow is senior vice president of operations for Idaho Power. She began her career at Idaho Power in 1987. She has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Idaho and MBA from Boise State University.

Korn is an internal medicine physician and nationally known expert in managed care initiatives. As a principal with Illinois-based Carriage Way Associates, Dr. Korn has provided consulting services in patient safety and healthcare affordability. For nearly 16 years, he was the senior vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association of Illinois, where he managed processes for improving the relationships between physicians and insurance providers. Previously, he was senior vice president of Premier Health Alliance, principal with the William Mercer Co. and vice president of Healthcare Compare Corp. He practiced as an internist in

medical oncology at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville, Ind., and served as chairman of the Department of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine training at the Mayo Graduate School and his residency at Northwestern Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and earned a medical degree at Tufts University.

Scoggin is the executive vice president of human resources, labor relations, public affairs and government relations for Albertsons Companies Inc. He practiced law with a San Francisco Bay Area law firm before joining Albertsons in 1993. He has served Albertsons as senior vice president, human resources, labor relations and public relations, vice president of labor relations and vice president of human resources and labor relations. He received his law degree from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School of Law. He has been a director of Idaho First Bank since July 2015.