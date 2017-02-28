Quantcast
Invasive mussels threaten Pacific Northwest

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 28, 2017

Quagga and zebra mussels are slowly making their way to Idaho and if introduced to the area they will cost the state millions of dollars and threaten Idaho’s tourism, hydroelectric and agricultural industries. House and Senate committees held a joint meeting Feb. 22 to hear experts on invasive mussels. “This is our 13th year holding a workshop ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

