Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Quagga and zebra mussels are slowly making their way to Idaho and if introduced to the area they will cost the state millions of dollars and threaten Idaho’s tourism, hydroelectric and agricultural industries. House and Senate committees held a joint meeting Feb. 22 to hear experts on invasive mussels. “This is our 13th year holding a workshop ...