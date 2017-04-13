Quantcast
Ketchum private equity firm buys Ohio shopping center (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 13, 2017 0

Headwater Capital has acquired a 112,630-square-foot shopping center in Ohio for $13.1 million, the second acquisition for the Ketchum private equity firm established in February 2016. The Barrington Town Center in Aurora, Ohio is in an affluent community between Cleveland and Akron. It has a Heinen’s Fine Foods grocer, 10-screen Cinemark cinemas and several smaller businesses. Headwater ...

