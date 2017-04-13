Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Headwater Capital has acquired a 112,630-square-foot shopping center in Ohio for $13.1 million, the second acquisition for the Ketchum private equity firm established in February 2016. The Barrington Town Center in Aurora, Ohio is in an affluent community between Cleveland and Akron. It has a Heinen’s Fine Foods grocer, 10-screen Cinemark cinemas and several smaller businesses. Headwater ...