TitleOne hires Robert Anderst, Nick Brady and Ken Hunter

Robert Anderst has joined the TitleOne team as the assistant vice president and Idaho Center team leader at the Nampa office. Anderst has been in the title and escrow industry with a background in commercial real estate for 10 years. He also serves in the Idaho House of Representatives where he has been elected for five consecutive years. Anderst has been on the Nampa Boys and Girls Club board for 16 years.

Nick Brady has joined the TitleOne team as a commercial sales executive. He has four years of sales and marketing experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boise State University. In addition, Brady is a member of the Boise Young Professionals and he coaches youth sports teams.

Ken Hunter has joined the TitleOne team as a sommercial sales executive. Hunter brings more than 25 years of sales

and marketing experience, as well as 15 years at the senior management level. He is an Idaho native, as well as a Leadership Nampa graduate. Hunter has also been involved with the Ronald McDonald House of Idaho.