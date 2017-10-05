Bingham Memorial adds heart and kidney care center in Idaho Falls

Blackfoot-based Bingham Memorial Hospital will build a $15 million, 25,000-square-foot surgery center and catheterization laboratory in Idaho Falls that specializes in heart and kidney care.

The Idaho Falls Pioneer Vascular and Surgery Center will be the second such facility for Bingham Memorial and Cardio Renal Centers of America, whose collaboration started with a similar 11,000-square-foot heart-and-kidney center in Blackfoot that opened in May.

Bingham Memorial and CRCA, an eastern Idaho multi-disciplinary physician group, are seeking to open such centers together in many states, starting in Utah, Bingham Memorial spokesman Mark Baker said.

“The plan is to do this around the country,” Baker said.

The Idaho Falls center will be Bingham’s fourth-largest building among its 24 structures in eastern Idaho.

Construction will start by the end of October with completion expected in 12 to 18 months. Christopher Kidd & Associates of Menomonee, Wisc., is the architect with interiors designed by Booth Architecture of Pocatello. Morgan Construction of Idaho Falls is the general contractor.

The Pioneer center also includes a medical office building.

Bingham Memorial opened its first Idaho Falls facility eight years ago. It currently has a clinic with 12 specialists, a primary care office and a dermatology clinic.