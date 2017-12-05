Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher December 5, 2017 0

Eagle timesheet software manufacturer TSheets Inc. has been acquired by Intuit Inc., the Mountain View, Calif., company that produces software such as TurboTax and Quickbooks, for $340 million. “We have been long-time partners with Intuit, going all the way back to 2012,” said Matt Rissell, CEO of TSheets, on Dec. 4. His products are integrated with ...

