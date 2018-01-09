Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher January 9, 2018 0

A reduction in the unemployment insurance tax that could save Idaho businesses up to $115 million over the next three years will be ”job one,” said Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, giving his 12th and final State of the State speech to the Legislature on Jan. 8. The Legislature had attempted a year ago to pass the ...

