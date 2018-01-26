Quantcast
Blue Cross adds value-based care partners (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 26, 2018 0

Blue Cross of Idaho has announced new value-based care arrangements with seven Idaho provider groups as of January 1. The Meridian-based company now partners with providers on 25 shared savings arrangements in group, individual, and Medicare markets. New partners are Catalyst Medical Group, Community Health Center Network of Idaho, Independent Doctors of Idaho, Portneuf Quality Alliance, ...

