Wahooz adds big event center in Meridian

By: Teya Vitu February 22, 2018 0

Meeting space capacity will triple to 600 in Meridian by November as a new $4.5 million, 12,500-square-foot Galaxy Event Center opens at Wahooz Family Fun Zone. Meridian may be the second largest city in Idaho but, as of now, meetings, banquets and other events exceeding 200 guests have to leave town to find an event center ...

