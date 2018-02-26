Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bill to modify noncompete legislation moves forward (access required)

Bill to modify noncompete legislation moves forward (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 26, 2018 0

A bill to repeal a strict 2016 noncompete law that hindered the movement of employees from one job to another will progress, with modifications. The bill, S1287, was sponsored by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, vice chair of the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee. Originally, the bill deleted the entire 2016 additional text. Guthrie said during his ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo