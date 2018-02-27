Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Parkway Plaza in Idaho Falls has a Boise buyer (access required)

Parkway Plaza in Idaho Falls has a Boise buyer (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 27, 2018 0

Eagle-based Alturas Capital Partners bought the lender-owned Parkway Plaza shopping center in Idaho after investors from more than a dozen states took a look at the nearly half-empty center. The prior owners did land a Planet Fitness that opened in 21,500 square feet at the end of December, but about 32,000 square feet remain available in ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo