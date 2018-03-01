Quantcast
Simplot buys Oregon nursery store (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 1, 2018 0

J.R. Simplot Company has bought Nursery Connection LLC in Oregon. The store, located in Hubbard, Oregon, southwest of Portland, will become one of the more than a dozen Simplot Partner retail stores, with three in Hawaii and the rest primarily in the western U.S., said Josh Jordan, communications manager for Simplot. “That area of the country is ...

