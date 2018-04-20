Quantcast
Roundup 4.20.18

Roundup 4.20.18

April 20, 2018

ABC Moving Company leased 1,500 square feet at Andon Business Park, 880 E. Franklin Road, Suite 306, in Meridian. Tim Graver, CCIM, CPM, of Prime Commercial Real Estate facilitated the transaction. Edgewood Management Group LLC extended a lease of 3,184 square feet at 12426 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Jamie Anderson and Lew Manglos of Colliers ...

