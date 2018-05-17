Hundreds celebrate Idaho’s CEOs of influence

Idaho Business Review recognized some of the state’s top business leaders during the eighth annual CEO of Influence awards program.

About 200 people turned out for the May 10 celebration at the Boise Centre, which highlighted 10 honorees from a wide variety of industries, including food processing, conservation, historic preservation and real estate.

The award winners were selected from a group of nominees based on their leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership. A committee comprised mainly of past recipients reviewed and scored dozens of applications to select the 2018 honorees.

Stacie States, president and co-owner of Keller Williams Realty, Boise, told IBR that she was thrilled to receive recognition from other local business leaders.

“My goal in life is to help the most people reach their potential while reaching mine,” she said.

States has mentored many Keller Williams employees and stressed her commitment to giving back, both in the office and the community.

Many of the honorees highlighted the importance of strong values, service, humility and gratitude – qualities that allow a CEO to “lead by example.”

For Jeet Kumar, CEO of In Time Tec in Meridian, business is not just about profits, it also centers on providing opportunities for his employees, both in the Boise area and his native country, India.

“Inspiration can only happen when you ask a simple question: Is it about you or is it about other?” he said.

Kumar’s family struggled to cover basic necessities when he was a child, and he started working early to help support his mother and sisters. At the CEO of Influence awards ceremony, Kumar characterized his rags-to-riches success story as a true example of the American Dream.

Childhood was also not easy for Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot — his father was gone during the week working on the railroad, and money was always tight. But, after years of hard work, VanderSloot was able to save up and attend his dream school, Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Eventually, VanderSloot launched Melaleuca, which offers environmentally-friendly nutritional supplements, cleaning products and personal-care products. It made him the richest man in Idaho, with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

“I never thought I’d have the life I have,” VanderSloot said. “I’m grateful to all the people who made it possible to live in this great country.”

IBR’s 2018 CEOs of Influence join an elite group of nearly 70 Idaho leaders who have been honored by the program over the years.

2018 CEO of Influence Honorees

• Meg Carlson, president & CEO, Prosperity Organic Foods Inc., Boise

• Janet Gallimore, executive director and state historic preservation officer, Idaho State Historical Society, Boise

• Rick Johnson, executive director, Idaho Conservation League, Boise

• Jeet Kumar, CEO, In Time Tec, Meridian

• Kent Oram, CEO, Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck

• Mark Pasculli, president & CEO, CTR – Cleanup and Total Restoration, Boise

• Shelly Sayer, CEO, Premier Technology Inc., Blackfoot

• Stacie States, president & co-owner, Keller Williams Realty, Boise

• Karan Tucker, CEO, executive director, Jannus Inc., Boise

• Frank VanderSloot, CEO, Melaleuca, Idaho Falls