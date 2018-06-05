Ronald Coleman, Carmen Glancy, Edie Kay Stulken join Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group

Ronald Coleman has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Nampa office and specializes in residential resale and new construction projects. He has 30 years of facilities maintenance and home remodeling experience.

Carmen Glancy has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s downtown Boise office. Glancy has experience in real estate and investing.

Edie Kay Stulken has also joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s downtown Boise office. She specializes in residential resale, new construction, and first-time home buyers. She has four years of experience as a realtor in the state of Washington.