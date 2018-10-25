Quantcast
Last beam in place for St. Luke's Children's Pavilion; next up a sky bridge

Last beam in place for St. Luke's Children's Pavilion; next up a sky bridge

By: Teya Vitu October 25, 2018

The Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion at St. Luke’s structure is in place now, having arisen from a 36-foot deep hole since July-August 2017. The final steel beam at the highest point was installed the week of Oct. 22, a week following the Oct. 17 ceremonial “final” beam signed by hundreds of St. Luke’s employees. St. Luke’s Health ...

Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

