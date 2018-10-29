Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Central Credit Union announces Moscow branch (access required)

Idaho Central Credit Union announces Moscow branch (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 29, 2018 0

The other basketball shoe has dropped with Idaho Central Credit Union’s announcement that it is building a branch in Moscow. Such a development has been expected since January, when the company donated $10 million to the University of Idaho for naming rights to its basketball arena. At that time, the Chubbuck-based company had 33 branches with ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo