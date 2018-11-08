Quantcast
ICCU to develop Meridian site with BVA (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 8, 2018 0

Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), which caused a stir earlier this year by acquiring a 52-acre parcel in Meridian, is partnering with Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) to develop the property, starting with a five-story office building for the financial institution. “I’ve been working on this site for a long time, trying to pull it together,” said ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

