Home / News / Business News / Coeur d’Alene Tribe opens event center as part of facility upgrade (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 27, 2019 0

Another Idaho tribal casino is betting that upgrades to its gaming floor and event center will increase visitation. Just two months after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe unveiled a $35 million casino expansion at its Fort Hall location, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe has also upped its game with the planned opening of its new event center at the ...

