Zillow Group launches Zillow Home Loans

Zillow, the mobile and web real estate powerhouse, is getting into the mortgage business with the launch of Zillow Home Loans.

Zillow Home Loans supports Zillow Offers, a direct home purchase program that is now available in nine markets.

With Zillow Home Loans, consumers using Zillow Offers – whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow – can “experience a simpler and shortened real estate transaction with the consistent, quality customer service they expect from Zillow,” the company said in a press release.

Zillow Home Loans is not restricted to Zillow Offers’ home sales just as borrowers may still use Zillow’s mortgage marketplace to shop for a lender and loan for any home purchase or refinanced loan.

“Getting a mortgage is often the hardest, most complicated part of buying a home,” said Erin Lantz, vice president and general manager of mortgages at Zillow Group. “With Zillow Home Loans we are taking an incredible step forward to deliver an integrated payments platform to complete the financing for Zillow Offers that delivers a more seamless, on-demand real estate experience today’s consumers expect. We continue to offer consumers the power of choice to shop for loans directly through Zillow Home Loans or through our popular mortgage marketplace.”

Zillow Home Loans is the re-named mortgage origination business known formerly as Mortgage Lenders of America, which was acquired by Zillow Group in the fall of 2018. Zillow Home Loans is currently headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with over 300 employees.