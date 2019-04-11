Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / What could the record ICONIQ-Truckstop.com investment mean for Idaho? (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 11, 2019 0

The most interesting part about ICONIQ’s investment in Truckstop.com – estimated at up to $1 billion – may not be the investment itself, but its repercussions for Idaho’s technology community. ICONIQ Capital – the company said to represent Silicon Valley heavy hitters such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and LinkedIn founder Reid ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

