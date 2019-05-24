Quantcast
Round Up 5.24.19

Round Up 5.24.19 (access required)

May 24, 2019

Thrive Counseling of Idaho leased 3,954 square feet of office space at 270 W Georgia Ave. in Nampa.  Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.  Tom Koltes of TNT Group represented the landlord. Boise Office Moving and Storage leased 22,500 square feet of warehouse space at 300 N Steelhead Way in Boise.  Greg Gaddis ...

