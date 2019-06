Blaine Patterson has been appointed the director of Air St. Luke’s. He has 30 years of experience as an emergency medical technician, paramedic, flight paramedic, registered nurse and in emergency management services leadership roles. Patterson has been with St. Luke’s for 22 years. Before joining St. Luke’s as a member of Magic Valley Paramedics, Patterson worked in various EMS/firefighter positions since 1987. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business.