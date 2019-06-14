Quantcast
By: Steve Sinovic June 14, 2019 0

EAGLE — Splash Wines, Inc., a company that ships wine directly to customers’ homes, has hired a new president and retained an investment banking firm to raise capital. In a news release, Splash said it appointed Bruce Cunningham, a native of Australia and a graduate of The University of Adelaide’s International Wine Marketing program, to run the ...

