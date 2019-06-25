Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Micron quarterly revenue plummets 39% (access required)

Micron quarterly revenue plummets 39% (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 25, 2019 0

As expected, Micron third-quarter earnings were lower than the previous quarter and sharply lower than a year ago, with revenue of $4.79 billion vs. $7.8 billion for the same period last year. GAAP net income is $840 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $3.8 billion and $3.10 per share for the same period last ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo