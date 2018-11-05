Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Micron using ‘stacked ranking’ to shed staff (access required)

Micron using ‘stacked ranking’ to shed staff (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 5, 2018 0

Just weeks after its 40th anniversary celebration, Micron is shedding some employees, but the company said it wasn’t a layoff. A number of people identifying themselves as Micron employees have been posting anonymously in recent days to employee websites such as Glassdoor, TheLayoff and Indeed, saying they had been reviewed and presented with a performance improvement ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo